Actor turned politician Nusrat Jahan often makes it to the headlines because of her personal life. After parting ways with her husband, Nusrat surprised one and all with her pregnancy news. A lot of mystery prevailed over the name of her baby's father. Later, it got revealed that Nusrat named actor Yash Dasgupta as the father of her child on the birth certificate. Since then two have been linked together. Well, now their pictures from Kashmir are calling for attention.

A picture of Nusrat posing with Yash Dasgupta with a backdrop of scenic mountains has made its way to the internet. Reportedly, Yash is in Kashmir to shoot for his next film and Nusrat has accompanied him to spend some quality time. It is probably for the first time that they have been clicked together. Except the time when they appeared in a movie or during photoshoot. The picture has been shared by director Shieladitya Moulik. Take a look.

Apart from this, Nusrat and Yash have been sharing many candid pictures from Kashmir on their respective social media accounts.

Earlier, to Times of India, Yash Dasgupta spoke about having a baby with Nusrat and stated that he did not flinch at all. He was quoted saying, "Never. I didn’t flinch when she told me. I just asked her if she wanted to go ahead with it. It’s not my body—it’s hers. She needed to decide. I told her I’d never leave her side irrespective of her decision. I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on her. She even told me that if you want nothing to do with the baby, it’s okay, I’ll keep the baby."