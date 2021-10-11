Gauri Khan returns home disheartened as Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing shifts to Wednesday

was sent to judicial custody on October 7 and he has been lodged in the quarantine cell of Arthur Road jail, along with other accused, since October 8. has been up and about the entire weekend, talking to his lawyers who are presenting Aryan’s case and the family was looking to get their son bailed out on Monday. However, the hearing has been now shifted to Wednesday for 11 am. This means that Aryan will be inside the jail for at least two more days, before we know if he is coming home or not. , who was present near the court today for the hearing, hoping to bring her son back, returned home disheartened. Also Read - Before Byju's paused ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan THESE 5 commercials featuring Bollywood celebs were BANNED for being controversial – view pics

While there have been reports of how Shah Rukh Khan is feeling broken, helpless and is sleepless as he is worried sick about his son, we hear that Gauri Khan has been worrying too but trying to put up a strong face, for her young one AbRam and Suhana, who is away but has been in constant touch with her mother, taking detailed updates about brother Aryan's case.

A couple of days ago, a video that claimed to be that of an inconsolable Gauri Khan, from outside the court on Friday, went viral. The woman in the video had covered her face and was crying. However, new reports reveal that it wasn't Gauri in the video. It is heard that the star wife parks herself a little away from the court during the hearings, to avoid coming in media glare. Fans had been expecting Aryan to get a bail on Friday itself, since no contraband was found on his person or in his bags. However, the was denied bail and while all eyes were on Monday, now with the hearing shifted to Wednesday, it remains to be seen what happens in this high-profile case next.