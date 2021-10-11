Currently, 's family is going through a tough time as his eldest son 's name cropped up in cruise ship drugs case. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan Khan and then the magistrate court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. He is currently in Arthur Road Jail along with other accused, as per reports. While these are testing times for Shah Rukh Khan and family, the effects of the same are also being felt by his lookalike named Raju Rahikwar. Also Read - Aryan Khan to spend at least two more days in jail as bail plea hearing shifts to Wednesday - read deets

In an interview with News18.com, Raju Rahikwar stated that two of the events where he had to make an appearance have been cancelled because of the controversy. He also mentioned that there were no events due to Coronavirus for a long time, and now, the events are getting cancelled because of Shah Rukh Khan's current image. He was quoted saying by the portal, "For almost a year and a half, I was out of work as there were no events happening due to the coronavirus. Things had just started looking good after the pandemic. I was supposed to be a part of a birthday party on October 10 in Jaipur. A week later I had to attend a social gathering in the same city. But both the events have been cancelled. The organisers told me, 'people aren't comfortable with SRK's current image.' It's a matter of time. I am sure Shah Rukh bhai will come out stronger."

He also mentioned that he was looking forward to pay his children's school fees with the money earned by these events but is now looking for alternatives. He mentioned that he will request the school to give him time till December. Despite all of this, Raju also stated that he has no complaints at all. He called Shah Rukh Khan his god and said, "I don't have any complaints against him. I am ready to sacrifice my work for him. My identity is because of Shah Rukh bhai. Whatever I have today is because I look like him. He is my God. Right now his family is in pain and I can feel the same. I just want Aryan bhai to come back home."