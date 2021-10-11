's eldest son is currently in the news because of the VVIP cruise drugs scandal. The star kid is currently in jail after he was detained and arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3. He was sent into judicial custody for 14 days by the magistrate court. Well, this is not the first time that Aryan Khan has made it to the headlines. A few years ago, an absurd rumour about him had gone viral on social media. It was being rumoured that AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and 's youngest son, is Aryan Khan's love child. At Ted Talks, Shah Rukh Khan had addressed these rumours and stated that he was highly disturbed with the same. Also Read - Before drugs case, here are the biggest controversies that Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam battled in the past

At Ted Talks in Vancouver, Shah Rukh Khan had stated that his family was very disturbed with these rumours. Aryan Khan was just 15 then when all of this was being speculated. He said, "Four years ago, my lovely wife Gauri (Khan) and me decided to have a third child. It was claimed on the net that he was the love child of our first child, who was 15-years-old. Apparently, he had sown his wild oats with a girl while driving her car in Romania. And yeah, there was a fake video to go with it. And we were so disturbed as a family. My son, who is 19 now, even now when you say 'hello' to him, he just turns around and says, 'But bro, I didn't even have a European driving license.'"

Now, with Aryan Khan being in jail, Shah Rukh Khan and family are going through a tough time. A lot of people are coming out in support of King Khan. Aryan Khan's bail hearing is currently underway and many have their fingers crossed.