was nabbed by the NCB from a Mumbai to Goa bound cruise on October 2, post questioning, he was remanded to judicial custody from October 7 onwards. His bail plea hearing will now happen on Wednesday and that will decide if he comes home or stays in jail further. Meanwhile, and have been devastated and are worried sick about their son. While there are reports that Shah Rukh hasn’t been eating or sleeping well, Gauri has been staying strong for AbRam however, she is broken inside. Also Read - Amidst Aryan Khan’s arrest, Swara Bhaskar, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kanika Dhillon praise Akhil Katyal’s powerful and strong poem for Shah Rukh Khan

Now, we hear that , who is away from the country, has been worried about her elder brother and has been in constant touch with mom Gauri. She is taking hourly updates about Aryan. We hear that the first thing she wanted to do when Aryan was arrested is to hop on a plane and come home and be by his father and mother’s side. She has also been worried about Shah Rukh, who hasn’t been eating or sleeping well ever since Aryan got arrested. However, Shah Rukh and Gauri decided that she should not come home now, when everything is so chaotic. They have also ensured that AbRam’s routine doesn’t get affected amid all this, since anyway he is too young to understand what is going on in the house. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrest: Distraught Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan make multiple calls to check on son's health; having sleepless nights

Everyone in the family are disturbed and they have constant support from family and friends from the film fraternity. Shah Rukh has been having meetings with his lawyers in his desperation to bring Aryan home. Especially when no contraband was found on his person or in his belongings. Aryan has been cooperative during the interrogation and will continue to be so, his advocate has ensured to the NCB and the court. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Clarifies Rumours In Aryan Khan Cruise Rave Party Case, Sameer Wankhede Press Conference