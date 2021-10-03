's son was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was conducted on a cruise at Mumbai coast. As per the reports, Aryan Khan and friends Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were taken in by the NCB for questioning as drugs were found over the cruise. Later in the evening, he was reportedly arrested by the NCB under Section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the NDPS Act. He along with other detainees were then taken to the magistrate court for hearing. As per the latest update, Aryan Khan and others have been sent into NCB custody till tomorrow.

As reported by the news agency ANI, NCB has been granted their custody till tomorrow, which means Aryan Khan will be at NCB office under arrest till tomorrow. It was being reported that NCB was seeking the custody of all those arrested for three days for further investigation.

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been sent to NCB custody till tomorrow. They were arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday. pic.twitter.com/12MQGPPPIo — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Mumbai: NCB seeks custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha till 5th October — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Pictures of Aryan Khan and Arbaz Seth Merchant being taken to the court from the NCB office are circulating on the internet. Earlier in the day, they were reportedly also taken to JJ Hospital for medical examination. During the raid, items like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas were recovered, say reports. Aryan Khan's phone was also said to be seized by the NCB.