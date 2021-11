BTS' eldest member Jin has given his vocals to the song Yours for Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Ji Hoon’s show Jirisan. The song is already rising to the number 1 position on iTunes in the US and fans are deeply in love with his song. On Twitter, fans are unable to stop praising him on social media sites. To a degree where they are even calling Yours as their 'comfort song'. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - BTS' Jungkook named as the ‘Top Model Idol’ in Forbes Korea list; ARMY pours in massive support

"Congratulations Jin"

yours by jin is so beautiful, seokjin’s voice truly has healing properties ?? let’s do our best and give yours by jin lots of love! pic.twitter.com/2SBoPPn3YM — Cha si ah (@Chasiah10) November 7, 2021

it feels surreal…. congratulations jin pic.twitter.com/oX3goV237x — sya ❤️‍? yours ost of the year (@joonmoonlight) November 7, 2021

Yours is just so lovely. No wonder it’s the main theme for the show. Ignore any weirdness anybody tries to start and just enjoy this beautiful song from Jin. — ᴮᴱ Hazard⁷ (@Hazard7x) November 7, 2021

look what i found under yours by jin mv on youtube. so wholesome ❤️ it’s true that kim seokjin’s voice is beautiful, even sweeter than honey #YoursByJin pic.twitter.com/vIG54DolO6 — sya ❤️‍? yours ost of the year (@joonmoonlight) November 7, 2021

the music video plus seokjin voice , indeed ost of the year ?#YoursByJin #YoursMVOutNow pic.twitter.com/guSIXkxc4q — MAYCEE ⁷ STREAM YOURS BY JIN (@seokjinmylabsss) November 7, 2021