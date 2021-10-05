Did You Know: Aamir Khan never worked with Rekha due to THIS shocking reason?

Veteran actress was once one of the most bankable and sought after stars of the Indian Film industry. Her charm was irresistible and she paired up with many top actors to deliver box office hits. But she has never worked with . Why so? Well, there are reports doing the rounds of the internet that Aamir Khan wasn't keen on working with Rekha. Rumours suggest that he was not very happy with her behaviour on the sets. Also Read - When Aamir Khan shared too much about Twinkle Khanna and said, “All through my life since I have known her..."

Rekha worked with Aamir Khan’s father, and it seems that the actor used to visit the sets of this film. The title of the film was Locket. Reportedly, he witnessed Rekha's behaviour on the sets and decided to never work with her. Rumours said that he wasn't very happy with Rekha's working style as she came pretty late on the sets. Sometimes, the scenes had to be reshot. And as Rekha reportedly did not appear to be very dedicated to her films, Aamir may have decided to not work with her. Also Read - Death, Drugs, Divorce and more: Raj Kundra, Sidharth Shukla, Aryan Khan and more - The biggest blows to film and TV industries in 2021 so far

Interestingly, there was a film called Time Machine in which Aamir Khan was to work with Rekha. It also had in it. However, due to budget constraints the film never took off. Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: 8 celeb divorces that SHOCKED everyone

Currently, Aamir Khan is working on his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars . It is said to be a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film that starred in the leading role. The film was supposed to release last year, however, due to Coronavirus, its release got delayed.