and 's eldest son is currently in the news as he has been sent into 14-days of judicial custody in cruise ship drugs case. It was on October 3 that Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they carried out a raid on a cruise. Every since then, Aryan Khan is under constant media glare and pictures of him from NCB office, court and others are making it to the internet. Today, his bail plea is being heard by the court. Today also marks Gauri Khan's birthday. On that note, we stumbled upon an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan's wife when she spoke about how her first two children - Aryan and Suhana learnt to deal with paparazzi.

In an interview with Zoom, Gauri Khan had stated that most of the times their kids are abroad for studies. They come down to India for vacations and get papped. She mentioned that when in India, they rarely step out and they are okay with getting clicked whenever they do step out. She stated that it is the way of life and they deal with it. She was quoted saying, "Both Aryan and Suhana have been away for a number of years. Aryan's been away for 8 years and Suhana has been away for seven years. They don't really face that. Once in a way, when they are back for their holidays they do get papped. But I think they are all okay with it. Because it's not a constant pressure they are in every time they step out. They are not stepping out in Bombay. They are stepping out wherever they are studying, whichever part of the world."

She further added, "And when they come back, they step out a few times (and get papped) they deal with it. I think it's just become a way of life. They are not giving it so much attention and energy. I think they've learnt to deal with it and they're okay."

