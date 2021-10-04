Since October 2, and 's son is ruling the headlines. The star kid has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a surprise raid was carried out on a cruise. He has been sent into NCB custody till October 7 for further investigation. Along with him, his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt has also been arrested. Who is Arbaaz Seth Merchantt? Read on. Also Read - Here's how undercover NCB officers nabbed Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt during the cruise party

Arbaaz is one of the closest friends of Aryan Khan. There are several pictures of Arbaaz and Aryan on social media clicked at parties, gatherings and more. Arbaaz also appears to be a close friend of . Not just the Khan siblings, Arbaaz seems to be well-connected with Bollywood as he is followed by many star kids such as Shanaya Kapoor, Ahan Panday, and others. There have been rumours that he was also in a relationship with 's daughter Alaya F. On professional front, he is also said to be an actor. However, his Instagram account remains to be private.

Currently, Arbaaz remains in NCB custody till October 7 for further investigation in the VVIP drugs case. Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede spoke about Aryan Khan being in custody and stated that there is a lot of investigation to be done. To Etimes, he said, "We asked for custody of Aryan Khan because there’s still a lot more left to investigate in the case. A lot of new arrests have happened, where we have caught drug peddlers who used to supply illegal substances to parties. During these arrests we’ve found links to the dark web and Bitcoin as well. We have recovered drugs in commercial quantities. The quantum of the case has become more serious, therefore we need to investigate further"