Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill's picture with her little co-star draws attention; fans go 'aww so cute' – reed tweets

Shehnaaz Gill is soon to be seen in a Punjabi movie called Honsla Rakh. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as the main lead. It was recently that Shehnaaz resumed work and started promoting the film. She suffered a personal setback as her connection and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away. Since then, Shehnaaz Gill had been away from the media glare. Now, she is back. Recently, a picture of her with her little co-star went viral. Also Read - Fact Check: Shehnaaz Gill leaving Mumbai and showbiz forever? Know the truth behind viral video
Fans are unable to take their eyes off this cute picture of Shehnaaz along with Shinda Agrewal who plays her son in the film. Fans are expressing how excited they are to watch this mother-son pairing in the film. Just 4 days left for Honsla Rakh to release and these pictures are only adding to the excitement of the fans. Take a look at the tweets below: Also Read - The look in Shehnaaz Gill's eyes become a cause of worry for SidNaaz fans – read deets
More power to Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty trolled for being happy, NCB's latest statement in Aryan Khan drug case and more
