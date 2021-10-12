Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill's picture with her little co-star draws attention; fans go 'aww so cute' – reed tweets

Shehnaaz Gill is soon to be seen in a Punjabi movie called Honsla Rakh. The film stars as the main lead. It was recently that Shehnaaz resumed work and started promoting the film. She suffered a personal setback as her connection and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away. Since then, Shehnaaz Gill had been away from the media glare. Now, she is back. Recently, a picture of her with her little co-star went viral. Also Read - Fact Check: Shehnaaz Gill leaving Mumbai and showbiz forever? Know the truth behind viral video

Fans are unable to take their eyes off this cute picture of Shehnaaz along with Shinda Agrewal who plays her son in the film. Fans are expressing how excited they are to watch this mother-son pairing in the film. Just 4 days left for Honsla Rakh to release and these pictures are only adding to the excitement of the fans. Take a look at the tweets below:

Aww so cute #ShehnaazGill

Honsla Rakh 4 Days To Go — ShaliniThakur2709 (@bornfighter2020) October 11, 2021

this is so cute…. I’m super excited to see you both putts together ♥️?♥️?#ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakh — ✨#SHEHNAAZGILL✨ (@Aishakapoorrr) October 11, 2021

Beautiful #HonslaRakh whole team is so wonderful

My heart screams humanity still exists in the form of people like you

I Feel thankful #HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz #ShehnaazGill — Shrutinair134?♥️ (@shrutinair134) October 11, 2021

Lovely sindee baby you r such a lovely baby ,

Our shehnaaz onscreen baby #HonslaRakh #ShehnaazGill — Sherni Shehnaazgill ✨ (@SShehnaazgill) October 11, 2021

This girl is all about spreading love only love, 2 cutiepies in one frame ❣️❣️#shehnaazgill#shindagrewal — Shanaya (@Shanaya2805) October 11, 2021

Kinna sonna pic hai... Haye haye ..

Thank you baby for sharing ⭐⭐??✨#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/uoSNIzYPZI — ♬•?Beautiful Chaos?•♬✨✨?????? ?????? (@happinessnlv) October 11, 2021

This 'Mom and Son' pairing is so beautiful?? Thanks sweetu for sharing. Best Wishes to All.#ShehnaazGill

Honsla Rakh 4 Days To Go — Soni kaur (@Sonikau80314987) October 11, 2021

More power to Shehnaaz Gill.