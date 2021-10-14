As per the latest update, Bollywood actresses and have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to Sukesh Chandrasekar. It is being stated that Nora Fatehi has been called for questioning today while Jacqueline Fernandez has been asked to be present tomorrow, on October 15. Nora has already reached the ED office for recording her statement. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan miffed with Kapil Sharma for THIS reason?

As reported by Times Now, the actresses have been summoned as witnesses and the ED is focusing on various individuals who are directly or indirectly connected to the case. It is not for the first time though that Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned for questioning. Earlier in September 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned for questioning. Before that, she was called in the month of August. As per the reports, the case is based on FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore.

Delhi: Actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case pic.twitter.com/c3t5YEMEaA — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Bhoot Police along with and Saif Ali Khan. She now has Bachchan Pandey with , Ram Setu with Akshay again and Cirkus with in the pipeline. Nora Fatehi is going to be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 along with . Watch this space for more updates.