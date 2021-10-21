Bollywood seems to be under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau. After the arrest of 's eldest son , as per the latest updates, the NCB has conducted a raid at Chunky Panday's daughter 's home in Mumbai. The video of NCB officials exiting Ananya Panday's home has made it to the internet and one can see that they left with a bag. Details about the raid and its findings are yet to be known. Whether Ananya Panday was at home when the raid was conducted is also yet to be known. It is also not known yet whether the raid conducted at Ananya Pandya's home was in connection with Aryan Khan's case. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad avatars; Mani Ratnam's major update on Ponniyin Selvan

In Aryan Khan's cruise ship drugs case, the Bombay High Court rejected to hear the bail plea today. It has now been postponed to Tuesday, October 26. There was a request to hear the bail plea through video conferencing, however, reportedly, the court rejected the same. It has now also been reported that the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau have reached Shah Rukh Khan's house to raid and carry out the investigation further. Earlier, while rejecting Aryan Khan's bail application, the special NDPS court had reported cited that the star kid was was involved in ‘illicit drug activities’ on a regular basis. This was on the basis of WhatsApp chats submitted by the NCB to the court. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda gushes over costar Ananya Panday; says, 'Everyone's going to love what she's done' [EXCLUSIVE]

This morning, Shah Rukh Khan had paid a visit to his son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail. The pictures and videos of him entering and exiting the jail made their way to the internet. Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Twinkle Khanna to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, meet the stylish moms of star kids