and actor appeared together in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film managed to break box office records and it proved to be a stepping stone for the successful career of the stars in Bollywood. Kartik Aaryan's popularity increased tremendously and he bagged many films like and others. Sunny Singh too managed to get some good films. He has now bagged a role in Prabhas' Adipurush. But why is Kartik Aaryan accusing Sunny Singh of lying to Prabhas?

On Insta stories, Kartik reposted a post made by Prabhas and asked Sunny why did he lie to the star. It so happened that Prabhas made a post on social media wishing Sunny Singh a very happy birthday. Kartik then poked fun at Sunny Singh and stated that he lied to Prabhas about his birth date as he wished him a day early. He shared the picture and wrote, "tune Baahubali ko jhoot kyun bola? Bday kal hai na?" Lol.

Prabhas' birthday wish for Sunny Singh read, "Happy Birthday bro @mesunnysingh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day.'' In response, Sunny Singh called him his "big brother."

Adipurush also stars and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles apart from Prabhas and Sunny Singh. Earlier, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had opened up about his role in the film and said, "The background and setting of the film is that of 'Ramayan'. People across India would connect to this as we all have grown up learning about the tale, so the overall impact is going to be grand, huge!"