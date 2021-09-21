Katrina Kaif's reaction when she learnt about Alia Bhatt's crush on Ranbir Kapoor will leave you amused

and were once the BFFs of Bollywood. From going to the gym together to appearing on BFFs with Vogue, they set many friendship goals. BUT! Everything changed after Alia Bhatt started dating . We all know that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were once the IT couple of Bollywood. They reportedly dated for more than 6 years before calling it quits. So the new formed equation between Alia and Ranbir reportedly created a rift between the two besties. But do you know how Katrina reacted when she got know that Alia has a crush on her ex-boyfriend? Also Read - BTS Army makes 'WeDemandApology' trend in India after Spanish podcast

It was on Koffee With Karan that Alia Bhatt had confessed that she would like to marry Ranbir Kapoor. She had fondly said that she finds him very adorable and would like to marry him. Later, in an interview with Zoom, Katrina had shared her reaction to this. When asked about the same, Kat had said, "Every girl between the age of 15-35 has a crush on Ranbir."

Well, Alia and Ranbir's relationship has gone much beyond just a crush now. RK has himself confessed that he is planning to settle in matrimony with Alia. In fact, had the pandemic not hit, they would have been married by now. "Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he had said in an interview with Rajeev Masand. He seems to be indeed very fond of her. He had also called her an 'over-achiever'.