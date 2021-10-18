actress has never minced words. Be it her connection with daughter Masaba Gupta or ugly truths about Bollywood, she has always been her candid best. Now, she has penned an autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh in which she has revealed it all. The versatile actress has written about her experiences from childhood and much more. She has also revealed that she was molested during her school days. Also Read - BREAKING! Adventurous premise of Amitabh Bachchan-Parineeti Chopra's Uunchai with Sooraj Barjatya REVEALED – read exciting plot details [EXCLUSIVE]

Neena Gupta has written about being molested by her optician and why she did not reveal it to her mother. She shared that she did not tell her mother fearing that she would blame her for the same. And not once, Neena Gupta has mentioned about going through the ordeal several times. She wrote, "The doctor started with examining my eye and then went down to check out other areas that were unconnected with my eye. I was scared stiff while it was happening and felt disgusted all the way home. I sat in a corner in the house and cried my eyes out when nobody was looking. But I didn't dare tell my mother about this because I was so scared that she would say that it was my fault. That I had probably said or done something to provoke him." Further mentioning, "This happened to me many times at the doctor's."

Another incident that she mentioned was about her tailor who got too 'handsy'. The actress further shared that she soon realised that she was not the only one to go through the same but there were many girls who suffered molestation yet did not inform their mothers out of fear.