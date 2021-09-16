Neha Kakkar MASSIVELY TROLLED for her Kanta Laga look; called 'Sasta wala Lady Gaga' and 'Shakira ki jagah Fakira'

is one of the well established singers of the Indian music industry. From Aankh Marey to Garmi, she has sung many hit songs. Recently, her remixed version of Kanta Laga along with hit the internet. Fans weren't very impressed with it. The song received a thumbs down from the fans. And now, it is her look that is being trolled online. She decoded her Kanta Laga look and fans are bashing her for the same. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Yo Yo Honey Singh addresses wife's allegations, Sherlyn Chopra questioned by cops, Sidharth Malhotra's intense workout and more

In the pictures shared, we see her dressed in a shimmery pink corset top, teal green skirt and a bandana. She has done her hair blonde. Fans are making fun of her with one comment reading, "Didi shakira banne ki jagah Fakira lag rhi ho." Another comment read, "Bhutni lag rahi ho nehu." Another one wrote, "Cardi B sasta version." Another comment read, "Lagta hai Jasmine Sandalas ka jootha paani pi gyi." Also Read - Yo To Honey Singh FINALLY broke his silence over wife Shalini Talwar's allegations and it's because of his old parents and little sister – deets inside

Well, fans may think whatever they want to but her husband sure thinks that Neha looks beautiful in these pictures. Her hubby Rohanpreet Singh commented, "Are you for real?" with many heart eye and fire emojis. Brother Tony Kakkar too dropped fire emojis on her post.

Meanwhile, the Kanta Laga song has hit the 50 Millions view mark. On social media, Neha Kakkar celebrated this achievement by thanking her fans for all the love and support. Recently, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh and Tony Kakkar had made it to the sets of Dance Deewane to promote the song. Neha had also gone to Bigg Boss OTT house for the same. For more updates, watch this space.