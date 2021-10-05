and 's son was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau a few days ago after a surprise raid was conducted on a cruise. Along with him, his friends Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Damecha were also detained. On October 3 they were arrested and on October 4, their NCB custody got extended till October 7. Since then, several reports about the case are coming to fore. Latest is about them being served biryani, puri bhaji and more at NCB office. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan and more star kids who are party animals!

As reported by Times of India, after being detained by the NCB, Aryan Khan and others were served food like puri bhaji and daal-rice made by a roadside eatery near Ballard Estate. Sources told the portal that the NCB contacted a nearby restaurant to arrange for Biryani and more for those detained. No home cooked food was given to them and food was likely served on paper plates. Since the NCB office is in a British-era building there is no full-fledged canteen. Thus, NCB asked their restaurant contact to cook food in a deserted area in the premises of the NCB office, says the TOI report.

Meanwhile, to Etimes, Sameer Wankhede spoke about the case and stated that nobody is being targeted. He said, "We are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug related criminals."