's son was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He was then sent into judicial custody on October 7 and was transferred to Arthur Road jail. Ever since then, he is awaiting bail. Yesterday, the special NDPS court denied to grant him bail and then the lawyers moved to Bombay High Court. Today, the HC pushed the hearing of the case to October 26.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh reportedly said that the NCB has not been served a copy of the plea. In counter, advocate Satish Maneshinde said that they have been served the copy electronically. There was a request for video-conferencing hearing, however, the court rejected the same and stated that the hearing will take place in person on Tuesday, October 26. The NDPS court had rejected Aryan's bail plea reportedly citing that the star kid was involved in 'illicit drug activities' on a regular basis. This was on the basis of WhatsApp chats submitted by the NCB to the court.

With the bail hearing getting postponed, trouble seems to be mounting more for Aryan Khan as he will have only a few days in his hands to get free. Since Diwali is around the corner, the court will go on a holiday from November 1 and will remain shut until November 14.

Drugs on cruise ship case | Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26th October, Tuesday, says his lawyer pic.twitter.com/12mr2BGrDj — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

This morning, we saw Shah Rukh Khan paying a visit to his son in Arthur Road Jail. It was for the first time that the fans got to see SRK post the arrest of Aryan Khan.