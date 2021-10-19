The two movies of everybody is waiting for, which has ironically not even been announced, are the sequels to and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – the third part in the case of the former and the second installment when it comes to the latter. Well, we've at least got some word on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 now. During the trailer launch of Netflix's Dhamaka at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai, the question about the film was posed to Kartik Aaryan, including a suggestion for the cast, with and 's names being thrown out there given how much the they're binding these days with Kartik be it on the football field or off it. Sheepishly, Kartik Aaryan gave half a response since he didn't want to take the focus away from the Dhamaka trailer launch. Also Read - Dhamaka trailer: 10 moments that will give you goosebumps, leave you spellbound and make you fall in love with Kartik Aaryan's Arjun Pathak

Responding to the casting coup of Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and himself as also the possibility of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 going on floors, Kartik Aaryan said, "Well, that sounds something, let's see what could happen. But, honestly, you'll have to ask Luv sir (Luv Ranjan) about it. He'd be in a better position to offer clarity about the film."

On the topic of him signing so many movies (Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Captain India, Shehzada) back-to-back, the star added, "I've spent more than a year in lockdown not working at all. So I have to make up for all that. And I'm fortunate to have got so many exciting projects in one go. All the films are unique, the characters are different, and I'm enjoying essaying all the parts. So I'm cashing in ona the good offers and making up for the time lost during lockdown."

Dhamaka is directed by of fame, produced by 's RSVP Movies and is slated to hit Netflix on 19th November.