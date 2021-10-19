Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3: Will it be Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the sequel? The Dhamaka actor answers

Kartik Aaryan was quizzed about Director Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 at Netflix's Dhamaka trailer launch and the star offered some clarity on its possibility and casting choices.