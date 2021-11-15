Citylights stars and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot in Chandigarh today. All their fans are desperately waiting to see them dressed as bride and the groom. Last evening, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had their engagement party. Videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media. Both color-coordinated in gorgeous white outfits. Now, it is time for 7 pheras. While we all wait to see their wedding pictures, here is an update about the guests list. Also Read - Birthday Girl Aditi Rao Hydari's Net Worth Will Surprise You | Watch Video to Find Out

As reported by Etimes, Rajkummar Rao's co-star and his wife Tahira Kashyap are expected to be at the wedding. Stars like , , and were already present at the engagement ceremony. Reports also suggest that is also going to attend good friend Patralekhaa's wedding. They were allegedly roommates when they started off in the industry. It is expected to be an intimate affair with only 100 to 150 people as guests.

If the reports are anything to go by, the wedding is set to take place at Oberoi Sukhvillas, a grand seven-star property in Chandigarh. The price of the rooms of this hotel are enormous and one can only expect a visual treat when the pictures from the wedding hit the internet.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating for years now. They met on the sets of their film Citylights and since then they have been together. They were in a live-in relationship before they decided to take the plunge.