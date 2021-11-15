Rajkummar Rao - Patralekhaa's wedding pics out: Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu and others send in best wishes to the happy couple - see all celeb reactions

As Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got hitched today, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and others wished them happily ever after.