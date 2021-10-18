and Virat Kohli, fondly known as Virushka, make for one of the best power couples of the industry. They have been setting serious relationship goals for all with the bond that they share. Now, with the addition of their baby girl Vamika, Virushka have just turned into a perfect couple, living a happy life with their princess. In times of Coronavirus, the family is trying its best to stay together. Since Virat is in Dubai for matches, Anushka Sharma flew down to UAE to be with him. Thanks to social media, we got to see some glimpses too. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more gush over Anushka Sharma and Vamika’s cutest picture ever

Given the protocol, the travelers have to stay in a quarantine period and cricketers have to be in a bubble. So Anushka shared a picture that had Virat Kohli waving at her from the balcony of a different room. She shared the pictures with the caption, "Couldn't choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell , you get the point !" A lot of people went 'aww' on this post but it is 's reaction that caught our attention. He commented, "Kya, yaar" with many emojis. Sania Mirza also commented and wrote, "I feel ya."

How cute are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli? Well, very!

Workwise, it seems Anushka Sharma has taken a sabbatical of sorts from acting to enjoy the new mommy phase for a while. The actress was last seen in Zero along with and . The film turned out to be a box office failure. However, Anushka has kept herself busy with projects as a producer. Her Pataal Lok as a producer was a hit.