and 's son came under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was conducted on a Mumbai to Goa cruise. Aryan Khan along with others like Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Damecha were detained by the NCB for questioning. On October 3, they were arrested by the NCB and reportedly charged under Section 27 of the NDPS Act. Yesterday, the court had sent the trio in NCB custody till today, October 4. Now, their custody has been extended till October 7, says report. Also Read - BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, friend Arbaz Seth Merchant and others sent to 1 day NCB custody in drugs case

News agency ANI has tweeted that Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Damecha have been sent into NCB custody till Thursday, October 7. Earlier, the news agency had reported that the NCB was seeking for a 9 day custody of those accused in the case to verify links and facts. However, lawyer Satish Maneshinde is said to have argued that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan and he is eligible for bail.

Cruise ship party case | Mumbai's Esplanade Court sends Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to NCB custody till 7th October pic.twitter.com/mU8wP06Jt4 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Cruise ship party case | Satish Maneshinde appearing for Aryan Khan before a Mumbai court says no substance seized from my client. If my client is released on bail, then he will be available to join the investigation by NCB — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

Earlier, it was reported that basis the charges leveled against Aryan Khan, he can suffer a maximum punishment of 1 year and fine which may extend to Rs. 20,000.

Reportedly, NCB had found 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD in the raid conducted on a cruise that had VVIP guests.