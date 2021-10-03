After hours of questioning post his detention by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), Bollywood superstar ’s son has been arrested. The star kid was of the 8 detainees who were caught at a rave party on the Mumbai to Goa cruise on October 2. The NCB arrested Aryan along with two others, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, out of the 8 detainees and the three were taken to the JJ Hospital for a medical examination. It is also being reported that Aryan Khan’s phone was seized and being examined. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan booked under NDPS act; likely to be produced before the court at 7 pm today

According to various reports, Aryan will be produced before the magistrate’s court today at 7 pm, where the NCB will seek his police custody. NCB is said to be seeking a three-day custody of Aryan and the other two arrested. As per Wion News, lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who will reportedly be representing Aryan Khan, arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrested in Mumbai drug case – read deets

Aryan has booked under section 27 of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act. On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raided a party on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. A tweet by ANI further revealed a confirmation from NCB Mumbai Director, Sameer Wankhede - "We are acting in an impartial manner. In the process, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law... We have to keep on working in Mumbai. If you look at the data, there must have been more than 300 raids in the last one year. This will continue whether foreign nationals are involved, film industry or rich people are involved." Also Read - Aryan Khan arrested by NCB: From Raj Kundra to Sanjay Dutt, these 9 celebs were caught RED-HANDED in ‘illegal activities’

There had been reports that a big star’s son is one amongst the people detained and the name came out earlier today. It is said that Shah Rukh Khan and reached the NCB office today, but no confirmation on that has come as yet. During the operation, items like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas were recovered by the NCB.