Just weeks after Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz Gill is back to work. She shot for a promotional song and videos and also giving interviews for her film Honsla Rakh with . While fans are hailing her as courageous and a true professional, they are also sensing that Shehnaaz is not like she used to me. She looks lost and gloomy in many of the now viral pictures and videos and fans are worried about her. We have learnt that while Shehnaaz has been staying strong, she has been having bouts of crying every now and then.

A source privy to the details tells us, "She is trying hard to stay strong but when reality strikes, she realises that her world has crumbled. She has lost the spunk and spark that she is known for." The source further said that while Shehnaaz still tries to come to terms with the unimaginable loss, she has a lot of people around her who care for her and ensure that she is take good care of. "Diljit is such a wonderful person and he has been on Shehnaaz' side and constantly caring for her during the shoot. She is also on calls with Sidharth's mother Rita Maa every few hours. Rita Maa had been a big support, motivating Shehnaaz to move past the loss," revealed the source.

With all the love and support coming her way, we are sure that Shehnaaz will triumph in her endeavour to get back to normal. There have been reports doing the rounds that the singer-actress has decided to quit showbiz and move out of Mumbai forever, however there is no truth to that. She is a head strong and ambitious girl and while this Sidharth's death is a massive setback for her, with her friends, family and SidNaaz fans' love and support with her, she will come out stronger.