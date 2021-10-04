It was on September 2 that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away. Ever since then, Shehnaaz Gill has disappeared from the media glare as she has been recuperating from the loss. Shehnaaz Gill was very close to Sidharth Shukla and his sudden demise indeed came as a big shock to her. But now it seems Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up to get back on the sets of her film Honsla Rakh with . The producer of the film has confirmed that she has agreed to shoot a song. Also Read - Fans trend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla after this video of Shinda Grewal and her goes viral from the sets of Honsla Rakh

To Times of India, producer Diljit Thind stated that Shehnaaz has agreed to shoot for a promotional song and they may travel to the UK for the same. The shoot may also take place in India depending on her visa. He called her a thorough professional and also shared that she is still grieving the loss. He was quoted saying, "She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfill her professional commitment. She is like family and that's the reason we don't wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity."

Meanwhile, an old video of Shehnaaz Gill along with Shinda Grewal from the sets of Honsla Rakh has gone viral. It appears that the girls are playing some game on the phone and Shehnaaz' name appears as Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant can be seen laughing hard on the same. Fans are remembering the good times that Shehnaaz Gill spent with Sidharth Shukla.