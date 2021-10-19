The team of , one of the most-awaited Bollywood films, announced the release date of the film and promises a dhamakedaar Diwali with the film hitting screens on November 5, 2021. Soon after, director and the film’s leading lady were seen out and about promoting the film. This left everyone wondering about why , the leading man, is missing from the promotions. Sensing the curiosity around this, Akshay took to his Twitter account and announced that he will start promotions in full swing soon. He tweeted, “Aila re Aila, #Sooryavanshi ka waqt aila! Get set to kickstart the promotions with full positivity and style from 21st Oct. #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif.” Also Read - Love, marriage, extra marital affairs: When Sunny Deol's 'prem katha' left everyone stumped

Aila re Aila, #Sooryavanshi ka waqt aila! Get set to kickstart the promotions with full positivity and style from 21st Oct. #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 18, 2021

And now we have exclusive information on why did the superstar choose October 21 to start the promotions of his big Bollywood release, that comes with the promise of shaking up the box office. It can be recalled that Akshay lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on September 10 this year. And tomorrow, October 20 marks the 40th day since her passing. In most religions, the 40th day after passing is marked as a memorial service day where the family gets together and performs ceremonies and rituals in remembrance of the loved one. Akshay and his family will too get together tomorrow in memory of his mother, post which the star will resume work with a bang.

The actor is a thorough professional, and he did start working on some unavoidable projects that were time bound, but kept promotions, where he will actively meet the media and interact, for later. Recently, fans who are eagerly waiting for Sooryavanshi trended #WakeUpRohitShetty demanding him to release a new teaser, trailer or song of the movie, give them some glimpse of what is instore. And now, with Akshay Kumar joining the promotions of the film from October 21 onwards, we are sure there will be enough and more to lap up about the much-awaited cop drama.