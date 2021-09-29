Of late, has been pretty active on Instagram. She has been sharing a lot of glimpse of her life on Insta stories. From her Maldivian vacation to pictures of her children and Jehangir Ali Khan, she has been sharing a lot on social media and we aren't complaining. Recently, Bebo shared a very cute picture on Insta stories that has Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan has the best advice for sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh's blockbuster Bollywood careers

In the picture, we see the brothers flaunting their matching tattoos. They have got it on their forearm and they definitely seem to be fans of ninja. Taimur is the happiest as we can see him smiling from ear-to-ear. Kareena shared this picture with a emoji that says Big Brother. It is actually a repost of a stories made by Ibrahim Ali Khan. Also Read - From Sara Tendulkar to Ibrahim Ali Khan to Navya Naveli: 7 charming star kids we’d love to see in films soon

Also Read - From Tiger Shroff-Krishna Shroff to Katrina Kaif-Isabelle Kaif – 9 pairs of Bollywood siblings we can't wait to see together on screen

While Kareena made this sweet post about Tim and Ibrahim, she also made a sweet post wishing 's daughter Innaya Naumi Kemmu. Sharing a picture she wrote, "Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha along with . The film is said to be a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film that had in the lead. The Veer De Wedding actress has also now turned a producer. She has joined hands to to produce 's next film. Veere Di Wedding 2 is also on cards for Bebo but no official confirmation has come in as yet.