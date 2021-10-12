Tuesday Trivia: Not Aamir Khan but THIS other Khan was the first choice for Dangal? like 1

remains to be one of the most successful films ever in 's filmography. The film based on wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat was helmed by . Aamir Khan played the role of their father and the amazing transformation he went through for the same got him a lot of appreciation. But did you know Aamir wasn't the first choice for the film? It was considered for the role. Also Read - When superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Prabhas and more signed films rejected by other stars

As per the reports, director Nitesh Tiwari and Manish Sharma had viualised Dangal with Irrfan Khan in mind. They needed a method actor who could undergo Hariprasad as the character is seen ageing in the film. However, once the script was ready, they directly went to Aamir Khan. It never reached Irrfan Khan and rest is history.

In one of the interviews, Manish Hariprasad had revealed how excited they were when Aamir Khan gave a positive nod to the film. He had shared, "We were on top of the world. We didn't know what to do after Aamir said 'Yes' to the film. We walked for an hour on Bandstand at 2 in the night just to calm our nerves," as reported by Quint.

Aamir Khan even gave his inputs. Manish had recalled, "“Aamir gave us inputs on how he would transform himself. He said he would put on 25 kgs to look like the older Phogat and he would let his hair grow naturally to show the greying. The best thing was that Aamir did not even bat an eyelid when told that he would be playing a 50 - 55 year old."