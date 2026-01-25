Laughter Chefs' Season 3 Grand Finale: Who will take the trophy this time? Here’s when and where to watch the latest episode

Laughter Chefs Season 3, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, is now very close to its grand finale. Here's everything you need to know.

Laughter Chefs' Season 3 Grand Finale: Laughter Chefs Season 3, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, is now very close to its grand finale. The show debuted on November 22, 2025, and has been a constant topic of discussion on social media ever since. The audience got to see comedy as well as fun cooking tasks in this show, which made it different from other reality shows. Now that the show is about to end, fans are eagerly waiting for the grand finale and want to know which team will have the trophy this time.

When and where to watch Laughter Chefs season 3 grand finale?

The grand finale episode of Laughter Chefs season 3 will air on January 25, 2026. The episode will air at 9 pm (IST) only on Colors TV. The episode will also be streamed on the OTT platform JioHotstar. In the grand finale, viewers will get to see a fun yet tough cooking battle between Team Kanta and Team Chhuri. The finale episode is full of comedy, drama, and flavor, which will entertain the audience.

Who will take the Laughter Chefs season 3 trophy this time?

The format of the show was slightly different this season. While earlier there used to be only one winner, this time the team concept was brought in. Team Kanta consists of Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair. Team Churi features Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Esha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, and Isha Malviya. Although the winner of the show has not been officially announced yet, according to reports and fan theories, the chances of Team Chhuri winning are high.

Laughter Chefs season 3 Grand Finale twist

Another special thing in the grand finale is that the old and popular faces of the show are also going to return. According to reports, some celebrities had earlier left the show due to their other commitments. But to increase the excitement of the fans, the makers have decided to call the favorite stars of the old season. These include Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Sudesh Lehri, Arjun Bijlani, and Nia Sharma.

