Laung Laachi 2 is coming to the cinema halls soon and with it, Neeru Bajwa, Amberdeep Singh and Ammy Virk are reuniting again with a new story. The first film, Laung Laachi was quite a huge success and the song was a huge hit amongst the masses too. So much so that it was recreated in Bollywood as well. And now Neeru Bajwa, Amberdeep Singh and Ammy Virk are back with a rom-com with a twist. This time the film is set during the partition time it seems. The Laung Laachi 2 trailer is out and is making waves.

Laung Laachi 2 trailer wins hearts

A couple of days ago, the trailer of Laung Laachi 2 was released. It yet again tells the tale of Neeru and Amberdeep. They are living during the partition era of 1947. Neeru is shown to be quite modern and Amberdeep is shown to be a Punjabi Jatt. They live in the same locality and soon fall in love with each other. The problem starts to arise when Ammy Virk's character makes an entry. He is shown to be an official of some sort. Amberdeep starts pretending to be a Muslim whereas Neeru pretends to be a Punjabi. The two lovebirds have to be extra careful around Ammy who seems to have his doubts. There's a touch of comedy, good romance and also suspense. The emotions are riding high and not just romantically. The Laung Laachi 2 trailer looks interesting and is already winning hearts over. Laung Laachi 2 is going to be a big trend in entertainment news.



Neeru Bajwa's shocking revelation about Amberdeep

In an interview recently, Neeru Bajwa made a shocking revelation about her meeting with Amberdeep Singh years ago. The actress shared that she was rejected by the director 20 years ago. Neeru shared that she went for an audition for a TV Soap opera and he had rejected her even before she could audition. Amberdeep was asked for his reaction on the same. He said that it was back then that he knew that Neeru was meant for bigger things in life. And now, the rest is history.

Talking about Laung Laachi 2, the film is scheduled for release on 19 August 2022. Amberdeep returns as the director with the supporting cast of Sukhwinder Raj, Amar Noorie, Preet Kiran and Gurneet Saajan to name a few. How excited are you for Laung Laachi 2? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.