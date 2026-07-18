Lawrence Bishnoi Gang THREATENS Aamir Khan, says 'Will not tolerate this man'

Discover all about the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang threatening actor Aamir Khan here. Read ahead to find out why the gang is after Aamir.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang THREATENS Aamir Khan, says 'Will not tolerate this man'

After Salman Khan, the dangerous Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is after actor Aamir Khan. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor recently married for the third time. Aamir tied the knot with Gauri Spratt a few weeks ago on July 5, 2026. The couple had an intimate ceremony with their loved ones present.

The threats to Aamir have allegedly been issued by Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Arzoo Bishnoi, and another person identified as Tyson Bishnoi. Their reason behind the threat is around Aamir Khan’s recent wedding to Gauri Spratt. A social media post and an audio threatening the actor have been circulating all over the internet. Let’s take a closer look at the alleged threats made by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang for Aamir Khan here.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang allegedly threatens Aamir Khan

While Aamir Khan recently began a new chapter of his life by marrying Gauri Spratt, many people were not in support of this wedding. This would be the Bollywood star’s third marriage; he was previously married to Kiran Rao and before her, to Reena Dutta. The actor has recently received an alleged threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

In the viral post shared on social media by Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Arzoo Bishnoi, he is warning the Bollywood actor along with another individual, Tyson Bishnoi. This alleged threat has been issued against Aamir because of his new marriage. It is being said that with his new marriage, he is trying to promote love jihad in the country.

The post read in Hindi, saying, "I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), want to say that people like Aamir Khan are promoting what is being called 'Love Jihad' in our country, which is against our culture. We will not tolerate this man, and he will soon be made to face the consequences. This is against Sanatan Dharma and against the nation."

It further continued saying, "We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such disgraceful acts will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced."

According to media reports, the police received information about the alleged threat made by the Lawrence Bishnoi Group via Facebook. They also received a voice note, which the police are currently verifying. As of now, there is no news of any complaint from Aamir Khan or his team to the Mumbai Police.

Before Aamir Khan, actor Salman Khan has been on the receiving end of death threats made by the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang many times over the years.

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