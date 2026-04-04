Leader Box Office Collections Day 1: Legend Saravanan’s latest film registers decent opening, earns Rs 75 lakhs

Legend Saravanan is back on the big screen with his new action film Leader. The film Leader has started well at the box office. Read on to know its day 1 collection.

Leader Box Office Collections: Legend Saravanan is back on the big screen with his new action film Leader. He is playing the lead role in this film and wants to establish himself as a commercial action hero. His last film The Legend was trolled a lot, but this time he has focused on a better story and strong scenes. The film Leader has started well at the box office. According to reports by Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 75 lakh net in India on the first day. The film was released in a total of 850 shows with an average occupancy of around 21 percent. However, the viewership in the morning and afternoon shows in the Telugu version was less.

Leader Box Office Collections Day 1

The film Leader was released in theatres worldwide on April 3 and was screened in over 300 screens in Tamil Nadu. According to early trends, the film is getting good attention on social media. On the first day, the occupancy in the morning shows was 1.44 percent, which increased to 1.89 percent and 2.56 percent in the afternoon and evening, while it reached 3.22 percent in the night shows. The total India gross collection of the film is reported to be around Rs 86 lakhs.

Fans reaction to Legend Saravanan’s Leader

Audience reaction to Legend Saravanan’s film Leader is mixed. Some have praised the film's story, screenplay and action sequences, while some believe that the first half of the film is a bit slow. At the same time, many viewers liked the second part of the film, in which action and thrill are seen more.

All about Leader: Cast and story

The story of the film is set in the port city of Thoothukudi. The main character is a car mechanic who works among a large gangster gang. The story also shows glimpses of his past, which explains why he lives there. The film has an intense fight between the hero and the villain.

This film Legend is directed by Durai Senthilkumar. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Lal, Shaam and Payal Rajput in pivotal roles. The film is being seen as a comeback for Saravanan, as his performance has improved this time and the audience has better expectations from him.

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