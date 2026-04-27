Leader OTT release: When and Where to watch Legend Saravanan's action thriller online?

Leader OTT release update: Saravanan's Tamil action thriller is reportedly set to stream on Prime Video from May 1 after its theatrical release and modest box office run.

Leader OTT Release: The renowned Saravanan film Leader generated a lot of excitement among viewers, and fans anxiously anticipated the actor's mass action thriller. On April 3 of this year, the Tamil spy action thriller debuted in theatres. The film, which was directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar, is Saravanan's second stint as an actor and producer. According to the most recent information, the film will shortly be available on OTT.

Leader technical crew

Ghibran Vaibodha created the music for Leader, Venkatesh S handled the cinematography, Pradeep E. Ragav handled the editing, and G. Durairaj handled the art direction.

Leader OTT: When and Where to watch?

Leader is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on May 1st, according to the OTT Trackers site on Twitter. But as of yet, there has been no formal confirmation. The release date has not been disclosed by the platform.

Leader box office collection

The movie had a slow start at the box office. On the day of its opening, it brought in Rs 75 lakhs. Earnings increased to Rs 1.14 crore on day two. According to the Sacnilk website, this represents a 52% rise.

What is the role of Saravanan in Leader?

The movie shows Saravanan playing Sakthivel who is a widowed auto mechanic living in Thoothukudi with his daughter Irene. The plot experiences a major shift when Sakthivel gets involved in the probe of illegal explosives and harbor smuggling and a criminal organization that operates with the backing of influential individuals. The novel shows his development as he faces corrupt systems and dangerous criminals while dealing with unresolved issues from his history which escalates local conflicts into a battle for existence and loyalty and vengeance.

More about Leader

The plot of Leader centres on an undercover spy who works as an auto mechanic in Thoothukudi. He is given a crucial task. His job is to thwart a scheme to use ammonium nitrate to destroy the port.

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