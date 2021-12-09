Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot today. Not many Bollywood celebs have been invited to the wedding. Till now, we have come to know that celebs like Kabir Khan and his family, Sunny Kaushal’s alleged girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya and singer Gurdas Maan are at the wedding. Reportedly, the couple had decided on a no-phone policy and their guests were also told to sign an NDA (Non-disclosure agreement). We haven’t seen a leaked picture or a video from the wedding, but Neha Dhupia’s recent post on Instagram makes us wonder whether she gave a glimpse of Katrina and Vicky’s lavish wedding. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Food menu leaked – from Mawa Kachori to Gond Pak, guests are being served these 10 types of DELICIOUS sweets

Neha shared a few pictures of her and Angad on Instagram, and captioned it as, “#shinyhappypeople ✨ … #photodump of sleep deprived new parents heading out to party ? like it’s the nineties… things we have forgotten 1. How to party ? 2. How to party ? 3. How to partttyyyyyy.” Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 3: Couple to get married today; Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood biggies expected to attend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha and Angad are seen wearing shiny silver outfits and both of them are looking in a perfect mood to party. In the background, we get to see some beautiful lights and in a couple of pictures, there are other guests as well who are enjoying the party. We wonder if Vicky and Katrina decided to organise a party before their Bid Day.

Meanwhile, recently it was reported that the guests at the wedding are being served 10 types of sweets prepared by Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home which is located in Sawai Madhopur. Arjun Upadhyay from the Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home said, "The guests are delighted with the taste of Jodhpur's famous dish Mawa Kachori and Bikaner's Gond Pak. Gujarati Dhokla has also been served in the breakfast. Samosa, Kachori, and Dhokla were been sent to the hotel for the Haldi ceremony."