Leaked pics: Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shraddha Kapoor in his arms as they shoot for Luv Ranjan's next in Spain

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in director Luv Ranjan's upcoming rom-com, which is yet to be titled. While the cast has kept fans intrigued about what's next in store, a few pictures of Ranbir and Shraddha from the sets have leaked online, further raising the anticipation levels. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Anusha Dandekar to Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif and more; Exes who will never be FRIENDS
In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen lifting Shraddha in her arms, the same way he scooped his wife Alia Bhatt into his arms on his wedding day. Their chemistry looks good and it is creating waves on the internet. In another pic, Shraddha is seen dressed in a short yellow dress, engaged in a deep chat with Ranbir on the sets. Ranbir was dressed in all white. Also Read - From Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan to Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma: Bollywood's ex-couples who are cordial even after breakup
Take a look.
Initially, the film was supposed to release on January 26, 2023. Later, the date was shifted to March 8, 2023. Luv Ranjan is known for delivering hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While there has been a lot of speculations regarding the other cast of the film and its story, the details of the highly-anticipated project has been kept under wraps by the makers. The film will also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles. Also Read - As 'Boycott Brahmastra' trends, Ayan Mukerji promises audience to give them best: 'I hope you will feel proud of'
On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his Ayan Mukerji's astraverse franchise Brahmastra, also starring Alia, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Shraddha, on the other hand, has Pankaj Parashar's Chaalbaaz in London and Vishal Furia's Nagin coming up next.
