and are shooting for 's next in Spain. Some videos from the sets have been leaked online. A few days ago, we saw them shooting for a song. Ranbir was seen in white see-through shirt while Shraddha was seen in a short yellow dress. Now, in another video, we can Shraddha in a bikini while Ranbir is shirtless. Have a look:

The film is not yet titled. It went went on floors last year and it was initially supposed to release this year. However, it was postponed to January 26, 2023. Recently, the makers of the film again announced that the film's release has been pushed and will release on Holi next year. Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, and will also be playing important roles in the film.

According to reports, Ranbir is playing the role of a therapist. A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Luv Ranjan's directorial marks many firsts for Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first time that the actor is working with Luv who has films like , and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to his credit. This is also the first time that Shraddha and Ranbir will be seen together in a film. Another first for Ranbir is the character he is playing. He will be playing the role of a therapist who specialized in solving relationship problems of people."

