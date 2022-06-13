Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in town after their Maldives vacation and guess what who went to receive them at the airport. It's their little one Vamika Kohli. Yes. The latest picture of Vamika is once again online and she has grown up into a mini Virat. However, following the request of celebrity parents Virat and Anushka we are not sharing the little one's picture but we cannot get enough of how adorable she is.

Anushka and Virat's fans are slamming the paparazzi who clicked the picture of Vamika and even posted it online. While our photographer followed the request and abided by it. The photographers were present at the airport to have a glimpse of the lovebirds Anushka and Virat and there they saw Vamika arriving with her nanny to receive her parents but many followed the protocol and request by the couple and did not click the baby's picture.

Vamika clicked at the airport, netizens slams paparazzi for clicking her

While this publication posted the picture and take a look at how they are getting badly slammed for the same.

One fan of Virat commented on the Instagram post of Vamika by a publication and write, " Please respect their privacy". Another fan said, " Delete this right now". Third fan said, " Delete it. Kaise logs ho yaar tum log". While other fans of Virushka slammed and wrote, " kab akal aaegi?".

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were on a quick vacation in the Maldives and they visually treated their fans by sharing beautiful pictures of them from the vacay. While many wondered that even Vamika was there on vacation as Anushka had shared the post for her daughter where she promised to carry her along with the world.

When earlier Vamika's picture had got leaked online during the match, Anushka and Virat had requested the media to pull up all the images of their daughter and later thanked for requesting their privacy. It's indeed the maintain your life private when you are a celebrity.