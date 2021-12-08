LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Wedding card is all things CLASSY - view sneak peek

All eyes are on the grand wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The Tiger actress left for Jaipur a couple of days back with her family. The marriage is happening at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Resort in Sawai Madhopur. We know that the security around the venue is very tight. In fact, even the guests who are going for the wedding have been rather tight-lipped. Vicky Kaushal was all smiles to the paps as he was clicked at the Mumbai private airport. Now, a fan club of Katrina Kaif has shared a pic of the wedding card. We can see that it is done tastefully with the base colour of white. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Exotic food, extravagant spread, dreamy settings - check out the luxury dining details at the shaadi

The wedding is happening on December 9. Today, we will have the mehendi and sangeet. It seems the groom's family is planning a special ladies' sangeet for Katrina Kaif. They want to give her a traditional welcome and a taste of Punjabiyaat. It seems the event management team is a huge one. There are rumours that they have flown down 100 confectioners from Mumbai for the marriage. Another report said that special veggies from Karnataka is also coming for the guests like broccoli, spinach and mushrooms.

The couple kept news of their marriage a hush-hush one all through. There is no official note from them so far. In between, the administration of Sawai Madhopur put water on the roads so that the dust settles down. It seems there is strict vigilance as even the locals are very keen to see the bride and groom. People have to ensure that all COVID-19 rules are strictly followed by everyone. Malavika Mohanan, Radhika Madan, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Mann, Kabir Khan are already there.