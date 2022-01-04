Legendary actor Prem Chopra and wife Uma have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been hospitalised as both their condition and age demanded that they couldn't recuperate merely by being home quarantined. They've been admitted to Lilavati hospital and are under the treatment of Dr. Jalil Parkar, whose administering monoclonal antibody cocktails as a part of their cure. It has been learned from their doctor that both husband and wife are responding well to their treatment, and that there's no need for any alarm bells to be rung, with Prem Chopra and his wife, Uma, expected to be discharged together in a day or two. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump as she poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu – watch video