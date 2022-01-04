Legendary actor Prem Chopra and wife Uma test positive for COVID-19; hospitalised – doctor shares latest health update
Both Prem Chopra and wife Uma have been admitted to Lilavati hospital, where they're being administered monoclonal antibody cocktails as a part of their treatment
