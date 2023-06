Thalapathy Vijay has landed in troubled waters for his upcoming film Leo. And all fingers are pointed toward the recently-released song from the film, Naa Reddy. The song featuring Thalapathy Vijay showed him flaunting his energetic moves while smoking cigarettes. Soon after, a social activist based in Chennai raised objections to the song, alleging that the film was promoting substance abuse. Following the complaint, the film team of Leo has added a smoking disclaimer to the Naa Reddy song, ending any further criticism. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay supersedes Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun with mammoth fee for Leo; charges this whopping amount

Thalapathy Vijay faces lawsuit for Naa Reddy song

The Chennai-based activist named Selvam lodged a police complaint against Thalapathy Vijay and his film Leo. The complainant claimed that the Naa Reddy song promotes smoking and alcohol consumption which might be responsible for provoking and influencing youngsters to do drugs. Selvam, in his report, added that he would be filing a lawsuit against Thalapathy Vijay in court. Also Read - Pooja Hegde makes Thalapathy Vijay match Buttabomma hook step in unseen video, fans call Leo actor ‘shy’

Leo makers added smoking disclaimer in Naa Reddy song

Not long after Selvam filed the complaint, the makers of Leo sprang into action, adding a smoking disclaimer to the Naa Reddy song. Composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, and sung collaboratively by Lavanya Potharaju and Ganesh Vanthadupula, Naa Reddy is Leo’s first song to be released. It captured Thalapathy Vijay in a rugged avatar, dancing his heart out with a group of background dancers. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo creates history; becomes first Indian film to shoot action sequences on Komodo-X camera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

Sanjay Dutt’s role in Leo

Leo marks Thalapathy Vijay and the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second collaboration. The actor-director duo weaved magic in the theatres in their first film outing, Master. Now that they are back again at work, the audience is waiting for an even bigger and better action entertainer. Thalapathy Vijay will be sharing screen space with Leo’s female lead, Trisha Krishnan. The cast ensemble of Leo also includes Sanjay Dutt. According to a Pinkvilla report, he will be essaying the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s father in the film.

Leo release date

Leo is expected to hit the silver screens on October 19. Right after wrapping the film’s last scheduled shoot, Thalapathy Vijay will commence filming for another biggie. The Tamil superstar has joined hands with Custody director Venkat Prabhu for Thalapathy 68, alongside SJ Suryah. Further details about the film are currently under tight wraps.