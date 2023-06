Leonardo DiCaprio can be counted as one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. Or is he? On Friday, the Titanic actor was spotted at a Paris restaurant, enjoying a dinner outing with British-Indian model Neelam Gill. The rumoured couple was accompanied by Leonardo DiCaprio’s niece Normandie, and actor Tobey Maguire with his kids Ruby and Otis. According to a report by Page Six, DiCaprio was seen departing from Paris’ Hotel Costes with his best buddy Maguire. They headed towards the Loulou restaurant on Rue de Rivoli for a late-night dinner outing. Also Read - Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin model Neelam Gill? All you need to know about the 28-year-old

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys dinner with Neelam Gill

From the pictures doing the rounds on the Internet, it was seen that Leonardo DiCaprio was dressed in an all-black casual ensemble for the dine-out. Neelam Gill, on the other hand, flaunted her model-like figure, slipping into a black tank top and a grey-hued mini skirt. She amped up her look with a sleek, silver belt, and almost thigh-high, black, stiletto boots. A picture of Neelam chatting with the others at the dinner table went viral in no time.

Leonardo DiCaprio, dinner with Neelam Gill and actor’s mother

Leonardo DiCaprio first sparked dating rumours with Neelam Gill when the pair was spotted at yet another dinner outing at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, on May 31. DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken also accompanied her son and the model. Although both the Oscar-winner and Neelam have kept mum about their alleged relationship, fans believe that something might be brewing between them. Another source claimed that Neelam Gill had come to the diner to meet one of her friends and not because she was dating DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life has been a buzzing topic in the tinsel town. Earlier, the 48-year-old was linked with model Gigi Hadid. They were clicked by the paparazzi on several occasions. But a source close to Us Weekly reported, both the celebrities, “travel so often, so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

All about British-Indian model Neelam Gill

Neelam Gill, 28, belongs from Coventry, Warwickshire in England. Since her grandparents dwelled in Punjab, Neelam’s ancestral roots are in India. She has established her footing in the fashion world, working with eminent brands including, Abercrombie & Fitch and Burberry. Neelam is one of the most sought-after faces in well-reckoned fashion magazines like Vogue India, Harrods, and Stylist Magazines. The model recently grabbed eyeballs for walking the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, attended by Leonardo DiCaprio as well, for his film Killers of the Flower Moon.