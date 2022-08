Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has been released worldwide and the film has been receiving mixed responses across the globe. The film failed to earn its expected numbers. However, it is still doing better among the Hindi film audience as it has earned 5 crore as predicted. While everyone is raving about Vijay's performance in the film, and slamming Ananya Panday for her acting skills, she is been largely trolled for her acting skills and many have declared that she isn't heroine material and that filmmakers should stop casting her. Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda to not sign any Bollywood film after his latest film's debacle?

Ananya Panday faces a lot of criticism for her actions, take a look at how netizens are taking a dig at her. Also Read - Liger box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday film opens at much lower than expected

#liger is definitely a bad movie .

But what made its a unbearable torture film for me is the acting of #AnanyaPandey .

Please avoid casting bollywood actress in telugu films ??@Charmmeofficial @purijagan @TheDeverakonda @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/FXmp565Rpy — J (@jayyybigwin) August 25, 2022

#AnanyaPandey's thoughts right now

Haters gonna hate i can touch my noise with tongue

That's my talent ?? @karanjohar master class product she's been pic.twitter.com/6VyXNQ4WDX — Rosin Christopher ?? (@Chrisrcb100) August 25, 2022

My toothbrush can give better expressions then #AnanyaPandey's expressions in #Liger https://t.co/M3OHbvjBM5 — Rocket Singh ? #Loki Peg-piper of Hamlin ? (@DegreeWaleBabu) August 25, 2022

#AnanyaPandey What Can I call this

i) Overacting

ii) No Acting

OR

iii) STRUGGLING in terms of Acting pic.twitter.com/cQ2Y57wyu4 — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) August 25, 2022

While Ananya Panday often gets trolled, especially for her acting skills and admitted to feeling disheartened and affected by the trolls as she wanted to be called a good actor too. But we wonder if the girl will manage to win hearts of the audience with her acting skills ever? Also Read - Liger actress Ananya Panday reveals if doing a pan-India, South film saves Bollywood stars from trolling [Exclusive Video]