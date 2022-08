Liger film gets leaked online on day of release on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and more: 's labour of love, also starring , Mike Tyson, directed by is in for a huge shock. Liger, which has had a great amount of buzz around it has leaked online on torrent sites. The film has had a great word in the trade circle and many tout it to be the masala entertainer that gets audience into the theatres. Following the anticipation for the movie, trade has been hoping Lifer to fetch amazing numbers as box office collection on day 1 and following weekend. However, the fact that Liger is now leaked online on the day of release, in fact, just a few hours after the first shows in theatres across the country, comes as a huge blow. Also Read - Liger Movie Review: Netizens dub Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer 'Disaster' and 'flop' [View Extreme Reactions]

Vijay Deverakonda who plays a boxer in the film and has a heart of a Lion and gumption of a Tiger has been very confident of his film. In fact, in his recent interviews, when he was asked if he was worried that the Boycott Bollywood trend and the cancel culture which is at the peak right now will impact his film, Vijay had said, 'Dekhte hain kaun rokta hai Liger ko'. Well, while the boycott trend may not be affecting the film but the online leak may dent some of its business at the box office. Sadly, this is not the sole case of a film getting leaked online on the day of release.

Recently, films like Karthikeya 2, , Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, South biggies like RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2 were also leaked online. This only highlights the fact that we need more stringent laws in place to stop the online piracy since it affects the business of cinema. We also urge BollywoodLife readers to not watch Liger or any other film or web shows, web series content on these piracy sites but only in theaters or on official OTT platforms. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957.

Coming back to Liger, director Puri Jagannadh is very optimistic about his film since he feels that it has all that it takes to hit a chord with the audience. Well, the Liger movie reviews have started coming in and fans have extreme reactions from calling it 'flop' and 'disaster' to dubbing it as 'paisa vasool' and 'Vijay's best so far'. Only the coming days will tell if Lifer will rise and shine at the box office of meet similar fate as the recent big films.