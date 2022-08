Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday are on their toes promoting their upcoming film Liger. From visiting malls to traveling on a local train, they are doing it all. The trailer launch event of Liger was a HIT affair. As the stars launched the trailer in multiple cities, Vijay Deverakonda fans went totally crazy as they got a glimpse of their favourite star. But one striking thing that left everyone curious is that Vijay showed up wearing Rs 200 chappal. Fans wondered why Vijay chose to ditch the fancy brands to were chappals. We have the answer. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more; these stars kids are pro at clicking hottest mirror selfies [View Pics]

Mystery behind wearing chappals solved

The Arjun Reddy actor's stylist Harmann Kaur revealed the thought behind him wearing chappals. It was Vijay's direction that his look during the promotions to be in-sync with his character in the film. To Pinkvilla, the stylist said, "I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let's be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look. He specifically asked me for the basic chappals and initially, I was a little hesitant but I also always trust Vijay's dressing up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country." The gray chappals have indeed become famous thanks to Vijay Deverakonda. In fact, even had taken note of it when he appeared at trailer launch event.

Liger release date

The film that marks Vijay's Bollywood debut is going to release on August 25, 2022. The actor plays the role of MMA fighter in the film. Apart from the lead stars, Liger will also see American boxer Mike Tyson. Going by the craze, one can expect that the film will be a hit.