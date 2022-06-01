Ananya Panday reveals she was asked to get a boob job in her initial days

Ananya Panday is a one-star kid who often gets trolled by the netizens ever since her struggle statement. During one of her interactions, she had said that even star kids have to struggle and due to obvious reasons she was trolled and more. However, the girl was unfazed and moved on. Today she is slowly making her mark in Bollywood by taking one step at a time. One may feel that star kids get everything easy and don't have to face any criticism. They are wrong! Here's it from Ananya. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta shares secret behind his stunning chemistry with Disha Parmar; says, 'We don’t need to show off...'

Ananya Panday faced casual sexism in the industry

Ananya Panday in her latest interaction on The Ranveer Show spoke about facing casual sexism in the initial days of her career, she asked to get a boob job and fill in a little more. She recalled how she was asked to fix her body and face and found it very hurtful, " As soon as I started working, people started saying things like 'you should fix this and fix that, like get a boob job or change something about your face. And, it is said very casually and not in direct words that you sometimes even don't pick it up. They would say, 'just fill up a little more. Put on some weight.'"

Talking about being hurt by people's advice, she said, " Is that what people care about? Is that what I am reduced to? Is there nothing about me paramount to my waist size or chest size? The worst thing you can do to someone is judge them for their body.”

Chunky Panday's daughter who got a dream launch with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, even spoke about not being promised to get any roles from anyone, " I was never promised anything or spoken to about any opportunities. I always wanted to become an actor but I never knew how am I going to become one. I never thought it was going to be easy." Ananya is awaiting the release of Liger with south hottie Vijay Devarkonda.