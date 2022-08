Vijay Deverakonda is getting a lot of love not just from his female fans all around the country but also from Bollywood beauties – Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Rashmika Mandanna to name a few. For a long time now, Vijay's link-up rumours have surfaced. And ever since his Koffee With Karan appearance and the promotional events of Liger, the link-ups have just been getting stronger with each passing day. But, what does Vijay Deverakonda has to say about his link-ups? Read on to know more... Also Read - Ananya Panday, Sushmita Sen, Naga Chaitanya and other stars whose alleged dating news days after breakups are true 'Move On' goals

Vijay Deverakonda linked up with actresses

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest trends in the entertainment news every day. Vijay has always been linked to Rashmika Mandanna with whom he has worked in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They have shared a sizzling chemistry on screen which has led to the rumours. But they have always maintained being 'just friends' always. Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor both confessed to having a crush on Vijay Deverakonda in a Koffee With Karan 7 episode. But this is not the first instance, he has been linked up with Sara Ali Khan back when their pictures from a party together had surfaced. And Janhvi and Sara's recent confession only led to more rumours. Talking about Ananya Panday, ever since they confessed to going on a casual date, they have been linked together a lot. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday enjoy early morning coffee date; handsome hunk ditches his Rs 200 chappals for fancy boots [VIEW PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda's take on being linked up

So, what does Vijay has to say about all the link-ups? During a group interview, as per TOI, the actor called it collateral damage of being a public figure. He adds, "When people love you and want to know more about you, they’re just interested in your life." The actor said that he is okay with the news article talking about rumours surfacing. Vijay said that he'd rather be who he is and have the rumours written about him than be a nobody and have nothing written about him. Vijay adds that he is okay with all the rumours and they don't bother him. Also Read - Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are the latest couple in B-town? [Read Exclusive deets]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger's FIRST REVIEW

Meanwhile, the Censor Board's review of Liger is out. The Vijay Deverakonda film co-starring Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna, and others is releasing on 25th August 2022. It is helmed by . Censor Board praised Vijay's 'monstrous' acting chops and said that with Liger he'll be launched as the next pan-India star. Moreover, they also praised his chemistry and storyline with Ananya Panday.