Liger lead star Vijay Deverakonda has been saying a lot of things in his promotional interviews for the film. So much so, that Manoj Desai of Mumbai's iconic theatre's Gaiety, Galaxy and Maratha Mandir have dubbed him 'arrogant' and an 'anaconda'. The veteran said in an interaction on Thursday that he has faced a huge loss due to advance booking and blamed it on Liger star Vijay's statement about 'Boycott'. He also said that Vijay should stick to Tamil and Telugu films only and not do Bollywood films. Add to it, the dismal opening at the box office of the film and negative reviews from critics and the audience.

Vijay Deverakonda's take on film failures

Yes, Vijay may have not been diplomatic or politically correct and may have said what he truly feels unabashedly. But two things that he said in his interviews make a lot of sense and prove that he is a wise young actor. Vijay in his interactions have said admitted that box office numbers may go either ways. Talking about the scenario that the film doesn't do well and is a flop, Vijay said that he is young, learning and can afford to make mistakes. This goes on to tell that Vijay is going to go all out and experiment and not cow down under the pressure of box office numbers.

Vijay Deverakonda's growing popularity

The other thing that he said about doing more Bollywood films after his debut with Liger has our hearts too. Liger may be Vijay Deverakonda's first Hindi film, but he is not an unknown name and face. In fact, Arjun Reddy was a rage with Hindi masses as well much before came into being. His good looks made him noticed as well and he has been out and about in the Mumbai circuit due to Liger. We already have seen how popular he is with a young lot of star kids like (his Liger co-star) and , as well. And the same is the case with his fans in the Hindi belt as well.

Will Vijay sign more Bollywood films?

But that doesn't make Vijay all gung-ho about signing one Bollywood film after another. Vijay in his interviews admitted that he wants to take it easy and slow when it comes to Hindi films after Liger. He said that he would gauge what the audience liked and didn't and understand the aspects where he needs to work on before he hops on to his next Bollywood project after Liger. So irrespective of how the film performs, Vijay has his future course of action chalked out and it is as wise as it can get. Well, now that again are the makings of a good actor who believes in learning and respects his audience. Liger box office numbers on day one may be discouraging (Rs 24.5 crore worldwide as per AndhraBoxOffice.com). The film may fail or be a success at number wise, but Vijay is already a star in the making and we are sure there will be no stopping him. On the work front in South, Vijay has Kushi with and JJ.