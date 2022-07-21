Liger trailer: Karan Johar opens up on directing Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda in his next movie

Karan Johar was quizzed at the Liger trailer event about the possibility of directing both Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda together in a big, masala vehicle similar to Liger, understandably so, since both handsome leading men, with massive fan-followings, were present on the same stage