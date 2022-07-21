Liger trailer: Karan Johar opens up on directing Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda in his next movie

The Mumbai Liger trailer launch event, which took place today, 21st July, at Fun Republic, Andheri, saw Ranveer Singh as the Chief Guest, who, not to anybody's surprise, brought the house down with his vivacity and queries to the cast and crew present. The Liger trailer, which was released earlier today, has already elicited a tremendous response across all quarters. Everything from Vijay Deverakonda's dashing entry to Ananya Panday's catchphrase to Puri Jagannadh's masala tropes to even Mike Tyson's glimpse toward the fag end of the trailer and Ramya Krishnan's ferocious persona has got everybody discussing at length about the film. Also Read - Liger trailer: Ranveer Singh reveals THIS gen-z hottie has an item number with him in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar on directing Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda together

When the floor was opened to the huge media contingent gathered at the Mumbai Liger trailer launch, Karan Johar was quizzed by one such scribe about the possibility of directing both Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda together in a big, masala vehicle similar to Liger, understandably so, since both handsome leading men, with massive fan-followings were present on the same stage. Also, understandably, Karan jumped at the possibility, unable to emphasise enough how much he'd love to direct them together while also stressing how Ranveer has always been open to 2-hero projects and sharing screen space with others.

Karan Johar recalls Takht and how he'd like to resume it

While praising how Ranveer Singh has never had qualms about sharing screen space with other heroes and how secure he is, Karna Johar also recalled Takht, reminding one and all how Ranveer was supposed to do it as a 2-hero film, with Vicky Kaushal being the other lead. In the same breath, KJo also went on to disclose that Takht is put way on the backburner for now, but hinted at how he'd like to resume it some time indefinitely in the future. Well, fingers crossed it happens sooner rather than later because the project was really looking good on paper, especially given the ensemble star cast on board, regardless what naysayers had to say about the subject.